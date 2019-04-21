DOUBLE deal: Manchester United expected to complete stunning £100m transfer

Manchester United are being tipped to complete the £100million Jadon Sancho transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The England international has long been linked with the Red Devils, and respected journalist Sam Pilger now believes he’s looking Old Trafford-bound.

To help the Sancho signing go through, Pilger believes Crystal Palace winger and former Man Utd youngster Wilfried Zaha will be heading to Dortmund as his replacement.

Prediction: #MUFC to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, and Borussia Dortmund to sign Wilfried Zaha as his replacement — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) April 20, 2019

Zaha has been linked with big clubs in recent times after shining at Palace, despite struggling in his time with MUFC earlier in his career.

The Ivory Coast international looks an ideal fit for the style of play at Dortmund, and could cost around £50million this summer.

United will no doubt be thrilled if his move can pave the way for them to bring in Sancho, who would be a major upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez.

Pilger tends to know what’s going on inside United, so fans can be optimistic his prediction is a good one.