(Pictures) One Manchester United fan notices something a bit dodgy about Liverpool’s win against Cardiff

A Manchester United fan has tweeted a few screen grabs that perhaps point towards something pretty dodgy happening in the game between Liverpool and Cardiff City.

The Reds ran out 2-0 winners in Wales, but got away with two huge slices of luck in the second half, mainly thanks to Cardiff defender Sean Morrison.

As this United fan shows in the tweet above, Morrison said earlier in the season that he wanted Liverpool to win the Premier League title.

And thanks to him producing an absolutely shocking miss and then conceding the penalty for Liverpool’s second today, his dream may be closer to coming true.