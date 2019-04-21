Video: Sigurdsson rocket makes it Everton 2-0 Man United, but Red Devils star’s defending is unacceptable

Everton have raced into a 2-0 lead against Manchester United this afternoon thanks to a stunning strike from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Toffees ace did well as his side launched a counter-attack against Man Utd, using the runners off him as something of a decoy before firing in himself from outside the box.

However, United midfielder Nemanja Matic defended very poorly against the Iceland international, giving him far too much space with a sluggish attempt to get back.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some serious work to do now as his side have been distinctly second-best here.