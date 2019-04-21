Menu

Video: Theo Walcott punishes woeful Man United defending to make it 4-0 to Everton

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Theo Walcott has got in on the act as Everton go 4-0 up against Manchester United in an absolutely astonishing game at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees have been superb and the Red Devils dreadful in this Premier League encounter, with Walcott punishing yet more shocking defending by the visitors before his cool finish.

Goals from Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Lucas Digne had already made this a miserable afternoon for Man Utd, and it’s just getting worse and worse.

Fans will now be hoping this can be the end of the damage, but one wouldn’t be too surprised to see Everton score another here…

More Stories theo walcott