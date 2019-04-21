Video: Georginio Wijnaldum smashes Liverpool into the lead from well-worked corner

Liverpool have finally taken a 1-0 lead against Cardiff City this afternoon thanks to a thumping effort from midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international isn’t the most prolific scorer, but found himself in the right place at the right time this afternoon to net a crucial strike.

Watch the goal clip above as Wijnaldum lashes at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s well-worked low corner, making it 1-0 to the Reds in Wales.

This has proven a harder game than some will have expected as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to look in need of a win in every game at the moment if they are to stand any chance of winning the Premier League title.