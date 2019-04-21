Wilfried Zaha slams Manchester United for trying to destroy his career

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has hit out at his old club Manchester United in an explosive interview.

The Ivory Coast international joined United after his first spell at Palace back in 2014, joining the Red Devils as Sir Alex Ferguson’s final signing, though he never played for the Scot as David Moyes took over that summer.

Despite arriving as a promising youngster at Old Trafford, Zaha never got too many opportunities to show what he could do, with Moyes bizarrely overlooking him in his attack.

Zaha has since returned to Palace and shone again at the highest level, though it’s clear he still holds a grudge for what went on during his brief stint at MUFC.

The 26-year-old has spoken about his time there in an angry interview with the Daily Mail, in which he makes it clear he feels they tried to destroy his career.

In the piece, he is quoted as saying Moyes tried to “break me in every way possible,” and “destroy my career for no reason.”

“The chance to play for Manchester United. It was beyond anything I could have hoped for and I treated it that way. I tried my hardest in every training session to show what I could do.

“But when he took me out of the Champions League squad and put in Adnan Januzaj, who had never played for the first team, I knew then that this is way bigger than I ever thought and had gone way beyond footballing reasons. When it was not about football or ability, what could I do?

“Not being given a fair opportunity to play at all and being called a flop is what hurt me even more. How can I be if I wasn’t given a fair chance?

“I see Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, these types of players, and dribbling wise I’m up there with them but they have been given the platform to perform.”

Another report from the Mail has claimed Zaha could be on the move this summer for around £80m, with big names like Arsenal and Tottenham interested.

Bleacher Report also recently claimed United could look into re-signing Zaha if they miss out on Jadon Sancho this summer, though this interview makes you wonder if he’d happily return there.