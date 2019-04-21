Video: Wilfried Zaha puts Palace 2-1 up vs Arsenal after comical Shkodran Mustafi defending

Arsenal have fallen apart at home to Crystal Palace, who now lead 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in this afternoon’s Premier League clash.

Watch below for the Wilfried Zaha goal that put them ahead for the second time in the game, with Shkodran Mustafi’s attempt at defending him absolutely embarrassing.

Zaha then made no mistake with a cool finish into the corner, and Arsenal later fell further behind as Palace went 3-1 up through James McArthur.

Arsenal fans are surely just counting down the days for them to be able to sell Mustafi, who must go down as one of their worst recent signings…