Manchester United and Arsenal cleared to sign skilful attacker for £80m transfer fee

Wilfried Zaha can leave Crystal Palace for £80million this summer as his club seem prepared to sell amid rumoured transfer interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Bleacher Report recently linked the Red Devils with re-signing their former player as an alternative if they miss out on top target Jadon Sancho.

The Ivory Coast international was Sir Alex Ferguson’s final signing as Man Utd boss, and it may be that he’d be a good fit back at Old Trafford now under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – a manager much more stylistically similar to Ferguson than the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho.

If United do end up pursuing a deal, they could be in luck as Zaha is in fact available this summer as long as Palace get £80m for their star player, according to the Mail.

This report also links the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham with the in-form 26-year-old, who looks ready to play for a bigger club after shining with the Eagles.

The Mail also quote Zaha telling them in an interview that he wants to test himself at a higher level, saying: ‘For me to be better, to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies.

‘I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that’s it. And I’ll do the rest.’

United and Arsenal are among the clubs fighting for a Champions League place next season, with the battle for the top four looking like going right down to the wire.

Zaha could be a great fit for either of those teams, with United in need of an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez, while Arsenal could do with upgrades on Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in attacking midfield.

£80m would probably be too much for Arsenal unless they can find a creative way around that fee, the Mail says, presumably hinting at a swap deal of some kind, but United should have little trouble affording that if they do clinch Champions League football for next season.