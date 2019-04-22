AC Milan and Inter both paired with raid on Serie A rivals for Italian international

Rivals AC Milan and Inter are reportedly both eyeing a swoop for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer as they eye key reinforcements.

The thrilling battle for a top-four finish continues in Serie A this season, with Milan desperately holding onto fourth spot with a slim lead over the likes of Roma, Torino and Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Inter are still at risk of being dragged into that battle, but they’ll hope that the current gap is significant enough to help them secure a return to the Champions League next season.

However, it would appear as though the Milan giants are set to clash off the pitch, as Calciomercato report that both have set their sights on Pellegrini as a potential summer transfer target.

The 22-year-old has bagged three goals and seven assists in 29 appearances so far this season, as he continues to showcase his talent and potential.

With ageing stars to replace as well as a lack of creativity in midfield, it certainly could be argued that both Milan and Inter are in need of midfield reinforcements ahead of next season, regardless of whether or not they’re back at Europe’s top table.

Sealing Champions League football could undoubtedly give one or the other the edge in signing Pellegrini though, as well as many other targets, and so that will surely be their primary focus in the coming weeks.

However, with his technical quality, creativity and eye for goal, the Italian international is without doubt a player who could address current issues for both Gennaro Gattuso and Luciano Spalletti, but that’s assuming that they can indeed prise him away from the Stadio Olimpico this summer.