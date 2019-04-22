Aston Villa continued their relentless march towards the Championship playoffs on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Millwall at Villa Park.

Jonathan Kodjia’s goal was enough to seal all three points for Dean Smith’s side, as they cemented their spot in fifth place in the Championship table.

Depending on results elsewhere, they could be on the verge of sealing a place in the playoffs, and they will have done so in style as they secured a club record-breaking 10 consecutive wins with their latest triumph.

It’s the perfect time for Villa to find their best form, and they’ll hope to end the season well and take that into the playoffs as they look to finally return to the Premier League next year.

Time will tell if they can successfully do so, but confidence and morale will undoubtedly be through the roof given their current winning run.

However, there was some concern too as Tammy Abraham and Axel Tuanzebe didn’t feature this weekend, with both ruled out with injuries.

As seen in the video below, Smith revealed that Abraham is likely to miss the next encounter with Leeds United as Villa look to make sure he’s fit for the playoffs by allowing him to recover from a shoulder injury, while he had no such concerns over Tuanzebe who could be in contention next time out.

The fitness of Abraham will undoubtedly be crucial to Villa though, with the 21-year-old Chelsea loanee scoring 24 goals in 38 games so far this season to fire the club towards their ultimate objective.

As for Tuanzebe, the Man Utd loanee had recently broken back into the starting line-up after a lengthy spell out with a foot injury, and so he’ll hope to build up some momentum in the coming fortnight to make his case to start in the playoffs, should Aston Villa get there.

FT: #AVFC 1-0 #Millwall The perfect 1??0??! We set a new club record for successive league wins. This team writes itself into the history books. ?#PartOfThePride pic.twitter.com/5DnYUdz3V4 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 22, 2019