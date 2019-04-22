Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Groningen youngster Ludovit Reis, with their director Hans Nijland revealing talks have taken place.

The Catalan giants appear to have a very clear transfer strategy in place, as along with the recent signings of Malcom, Ousmane Dembele, Arthur and Clement Lenglet, they appear to be building for the long-term future.

That will continue with the arrival of Frenkie de Jong this summer, with BBC Sport noting that Barcelona will splash out €75m+ to sign him from Ajax.

It appears as though that isn’t the only shopping trip they will be taking in the Netherlands, as Sport claim that they are in contact and have held two meetings with Groningen over the potential signing of Reis in a deal worth around €5m.

The 18-year-old has made 28 appearances for the Dutch outfit this season, and has been primarily deployed in central midfield.

Given the fierce competition for places in that department already at the Nou Camp, it’s difficult to see how Reis would make an instant impact at Barcelona if he does seal a move, but what he would do is add depth and a long-term option if he continues to progress and develop his game.

Time will tell if a deal is struck between the two parties, but given how far advanced talks are suggested to be, it would appear as though Barcelona are keen to sign Reis and could be adding another exciting young talent to coach Ernesto Valverde’s squad this summer.

In the more immediate future though, they will hope to complete a treble this season, as they remain on course for the La Liga title, Copa del Rey and Champions League.