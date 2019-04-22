Barcelona tipped to hand stalwart contract renewal to extend stay for another year

Barcelona are reportedly considering giving Arturo Vidal a one-year contract renewal with his current deal set to run until 2021.

The 31-year-old joined the Catalan giants from Bayern Munich last summer, and has gone on to make 45 appearances for coach Ernesto Valverde’s side so far this season.

In his time on the pitch, he has contributed two goals and five assists, while he hasn’t always been a regular starter given the fierce competition for places in midfield.

Nevertheless, he appears to have done enough to convince the reigning La Liga champions to perhaps extend his stay in Barcelona, as Sport claim that they will offer to add another 12 months onto his current deal, which expires in 2021.

It’s added that Inter and interest from China may well force Barcelona into putting a new agreement in place, either entirely to fend off any clubs keeping an eye on Vidal, or perhaps to protect their own interests to be in a stronger position to demand a significant fee if they were to sell him.

Either way, it seems like a sensible decision in truth, as although Frenkie de Jong is set to arrive from Ajax this summer, as noted by BBC Sport, Barcelona continue to try and compete on multiple fronts and will need a strong enough squad to do so.

Not only does Vidal provide that quality depth, but the Chilean international also adds a different dynamic in midfield with his combative nature to offer solidity and tenacity which complements the creativity and class of the likes of Sergio Busquets, Arthur and Philippe Coutinho.