Blow for Chelsea: Sarri dealt injury setback in enthralling Burnley clash

Chelsea played out a first-half thriller with Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, but there was a disappointing injury setback for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Four goals in the opening 24 minutes ensured that things got off to a lively start in west London, with the two sides locked at two-apiece at half-time.

SEE MORE: Video: Kante and Higuain produce brilliant finishes to lead Chelsea comeback vs Burnley

While Chelsea looked a constant threat going forward, their porous defence will be a concern for Maurizio Sarri as they continue to battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, the Italian tactician will be concerned about the extent of the injury suffered by Hudson-Odoi, who was forced to limp off after 41 minutes, as seen in the image below.

The Chelsea winger was seen sat on the pitch as he decided that he couldn’t continue, and he required help from the medical staff in getting to the sidelines which will undoubtedly raise concern over his setback.

The 18-year-old has managed five goals and five assists in 23 appearances for Chelsea so far this season, and he has recently forced his way into Sarri’s starting line-up on a more consistent basis.

In turn, the timing of the injury blow will be a huge disappointment, but both the youngster and Sarri will hope that it isn’t serious and that he can return in the coming weeks to play a key role in Chelsea’s pursuit of Champions League football.

Nevertheless, with a huge clash with Manchester United to come this weekend, doubts will undoubtedly be raised over whether or not Hudson-Odoi will be in contention to feature as he did look to be struggling as he made his way back to the dressing room.