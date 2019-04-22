Confirmed Chelsea XI vs Burnley: These CFC fans delighted with key Sarri selections

Chelsea host Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Monday night as they hope to move back into third place in the Premier League table with a win.

Defeats for Tottenham and Arsenal over the weekend have handed Maurizio Sarri’s side a great chance to hold an advantage over their rivals, albeit they will have played an additional game after this encounter.

Nevertheless, every point counts at this crucial stage of the season, and they will undoubtedly prefer to get three more on the board and put the pressure on the others to respond.

With so much at stake, it’s unsurprising that Sarri has gone for a strong line-up, as he hopes his side can deliver a good performance and what could prove to be a crucial win ahead of facing Manchester United at the weekend.

As noted in the responses below, the Italian tactician seemingly delighted many supporters, as his decisions to start Emerson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi in particular appeared to get a very positive reaction.

The trio have certainly been key in recent weeks, and so it remains to be seen if they can continue to keep Chelsea in the hunt for a top-four finish and the all-important Champions League qualification that comes with it.

Antonio Rudiger remains sidelined with an injury and so Andreas Christensen deputises alongside David Luiz, while Eden Hazard picked up a knock against Slavia Prague last time out but is fit enough to start and will undoubtedly be a key figure for Chelsea, as he so often is.

This is your Chelsea team to play Burnley! ?#CHEBUR pic.twitter.com/X9RzQds4Ni — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 22, 2019

Odoi and Loftus-cheek. We’re winning? — Johné (@d_onlyJohn) April 22, 2019

CHO RLC ??? — ???? | EDEN (@D7em_otb) April 22, 2019

Great lineup. Let’s go Blues? — M (@MountMason8) April 22, 2019

Mad line up — Mayor of the world (@Ben_jmo) April 22, 2019

LOFTUS CHEEK EMERSON AND HUDSON ODOI ALL START AGAINNNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/XC1auXekme — Pys (@CFCPys) April 22, 2019