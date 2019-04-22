Cristiano Ronaldo wants €120m starlet to snub Euro giants in favour of Juventus move

Reports in Portugal have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo is eager to see compatriot and Benfica starlet Joao Felix join him at Juventus.

The 19-year-old has attracted plenty of attention this season with his performances for Benfica, bagging 16 goals and nine assists in 38 appearances at senior and youth level.

There is little doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country, and so it’s no surprise that speculation suggests that several European giants are monitoring his progress.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, via A Bola, it’s been claimed that Ronaldo wants Joao Felix to join him at Juventus, with Man City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are specifically named as interested parties too.

It won’t be cheap for whichever side signs him though, as it’s added in the report that the Portuguese starlet has a €120m release clause in his current contract, and so it will take a huge fee to prise him away from his homeland.

Although Juventus wrapped up an eighth consecutive Serie A title this season, they haven’t entirely convinced after crashing out of the Champions League and Coppa Italia earlier than expected.

In turn, they could arguably be looking for reinforcements this summer to strengthen their hopes of extending their success, but time will tell if Felix will be one of the arrivals.

Ronaldo has settled well since his switch from Real Madrid last year though, with the 34-year-old superstar scoring 26 goals and providing 13 assists in 39 appearances.

That has had a negative impact on the likes of Paulo Dybala though who have been less influential, and so perhaps a reshuffle around their talisman could be key to freshening things up for Juventus.