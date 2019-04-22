Manchester United close in on transfer of Premier League star

Manchester United have reportedly moved a step closer to agreeing a transfer deal to sign Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez for next season.

The Colombia international has looked impressive for much of his time at Spurs, though he’s slightly fallen out of favour in recent times, with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld ahead of him in the pecking order.

According to Don Balon, Sanchez has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, though it looks like Man Utd are set to win the race for his signature.

If this proves to be correct, it could be a superb signing for the Red Devils, who look in dire need of a new centre-back after some poor defensive performances for so much of this season.

While Sanchez might not solve everything on his own, the 22-year-old is enough of a talent to make an impact by replacing the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, who have looked below par for some time now.

United have already conceded their highest ever number of goals in a single Premier League season with four games still to play, while BBC Sport report they’re on a run of 11 games without a clean sheet in all competitions – their worst run since 1998.

ESPN have previously linked them with big names like Kalidou Koulibaly and Raphael Varane to fix their defence, and it’s little wonder Sanchez also seems to be getting a mention now.