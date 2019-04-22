Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly look like strong contenders to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Julian Draxler.

According to Don Balon, the Germany international is unsettled at PSG and wants to get away from the club so he can enjoy more playing time after having to cope with competing with big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The report states the Premier League is a likely next destination for Draxler, with Liverpool and Arsenal among his admirers, though he could also head back to the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also mentioned as suitors.

Draxler was a real wonderkid earlier in his career, but it’s fair to say he’s not quite lived up to his potential so far for a variety of reasons.

Perhaps a move to a club like Liverpool or Arsenal would be the ideal next step for the 25-year-old, as he could finally get the chance to play more of a key role at a big club.

Draxler made a bright start at PSG before more big-name signings followed him, but he’d likely face less competition at someone like Liverpool or Arsenal, who don’t have the resources of the Ligue 1 giants.

The Gunners look in particular need of a signing of this type, with Mesut Ozil playing less of a key role since Unai Emery took over, while Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have also had pretty underwhelming seasons.

Liverpool look less in need of what Draxler could offer, though he’d perhaps be an upgrade on someone like Xherdan Shaqiri and offer Jurgen Klopp more options to rotate beyond his first-choice front three.