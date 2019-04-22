Guardiola wants £45m ace to replace Manchester City star in summer transfer window

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on signing Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele when the transfer market reopens.

The 22-year-old has featured in over 40 matches for Lyon across all competitions this season, attracting plenty of interest from a number of top European clubs in the process.

Guardiola saw him in action first hand when City met Lyon in the Champions League group stages and he shone during the French outfit’s 2-1 win at Etihad Stadium and during the 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Spanish boss wants Ndombele to join City in the summer transfer window and replace Ilkay Gundogan in his current set-up.

The German midfielder is stalling on a new contract at the Etihad, with his existing deal set to expire in 2020 and he has thusly been heavily linked with a move away from the club – as per The Sun.

Gundogan has been a vital part of City’s success this season, but he also clashed with Guardiola prior to their Champions League second leg showdown with Tottenham, suggesting that the team is not yet ready to conquer Europe – as Talk Sport reports.

The reigning Premier League champions exited the competition after a dramatic second leg in Manchester, ending their hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple.

City will be active in the transfer market once again at the end of the season and Ndombele is near the top of Guardiola’s list of targets, given the fact he could fill Gundogan’s boots in the middle of the park without hesitation.

The Frenchman is a superb technical player with a knack for breaking up play in the middle of the park and the ideal man to come in if Gundogan does end up leaving the club.

If he doesn’t, then the City star could still quite easily be replaced by Ndombele in the starting line up – who is currently valued at around £45 by Transfermarkt – particularly if he continues to delay signing a new deal with the club heading into the 2019-20 campaign.