Man United boss Solskjaer eyeing transfer swoop for £40m Tottenham star

Manchester United are interested in signing Tottenham full-back Keiran Trippier, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots a major squad overhaul.

According to the Daily Express, the Norwegian boss is eyeing a potential transfer swoop for Trippier, who has recently had a £40 million price tag slapped on his head.

The 28-year-old’s stock was higher than ever at the end of the 2018 World Cup, but since then he has struggled to maintain his best form at Spurs, slipping down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The Express reports that Trippier is one of a number of players set to leave Tottenham this summer and Napoli are also keeping a close eye on his situation ahead of the transfer window.

Solskjaer’s need for defensive reinforcements is pressing, however, which might mean that United go all out to win the race for the England star’s signature.

Ashley Young has occupied the right-back role in the Norweigian’s set-up for much of his short tenure in charge, but he has received plenty of criticism from supporters and experts for his performances.

The Red Devils are in real danger of missing out on a place in the Premier League’s top four and after six defeats from their last eight matches across all competitions, it is now a guarantee that no silverware will be heading to Old Trafford this May.

Major changes are expected at the club at the end of the current campaign, with a wide range of transfer targets mooted over the last few months.

The signing of Trippier would be a huge step in the right direction for Solskjaer, given his quality and experience in the Premier League, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is well known for his tough stance on transfers.

United might need to submit a large bid to push any deal over the line, but shoring up the defence is essential if the club is to have any chance of bouncing back strongly to challenge for trophies next season.