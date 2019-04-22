Manchester United on their worst run since 1998 in this one key area

Manchester United have gone an incredible 11 games in a row in all competitions without keeping a clean sheet after their latest setback against Everton yesterday.

The Red Devils are really leaking goals at the moment, having also lost 3-0 to Barcelona just a few days earlier, and this long run without a clean sheet is their worst since 1998, according to BBC Sport.

It’s little surprise ESPN have recently linked Man Utd with transfer targets like Kalidou Koulibaly and Raphael Varane, who would undoubtedly be major upgrades on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back.

Still, David de Gea has also not been at his best for United in recent times and must take some share of the responsibility for this poor recent record.

MUFC fans will hope at least one of Koulibaly or Varane can be brought in this summer to solve the problem for next season, with United also conceding their highest total of goals in the Premier League era already this season, with four games still to play.

United surely can’t hope to close the gap on the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool next season without being a lot more solid at the back.