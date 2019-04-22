Former Manchester United manager David Moyes is tipping his old club to be the ones who might end up slipping out of the top four this season.

The Red Devils lost 4-0 against Everton on Sunday in one of their worst results and performances in recent memory, putting their Champions League qualification hopes in serious doubt.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started brightly when he took over Man Utd, but has overseen a major dip in form in more recent games, and one of his predecessors Moyes now thinks it may cost them a place in Europe’s top club competition next season.

Discussing what still looks to be a very close and tight top four race between United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, the Scot hinted fairly strongly that he felt Arsenal and Chelsea perhaps looked the best bet at the moment to get those final Champions League qualification places ahead of MUFC.

‘I think the outsiders would be Manchester United at the moment,’ Moyes told Flow Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

‘If I was pushed I would probably go for Arsenal, I think they might just make it with the games they’ve got.

‘But I couldn’t be sure because Arsenal are inconsistent as well. I think Chelsea will be there or thereabouts but I don’t know if they look like they’ve set their sights on the Europa League final, trying to get through and winning it as a way to get to the Champions League.

‘I think that it’s just so difficult to call. But Arsenal at home, the only reason I where would say it wouldn’t be is because when Arsenal are away from home.

‘I saw their performance against Everton [at Goodison Park], it was really poor. But I think Arsenal, where they are, might be the ones to make it.’

One thing against United is certainly the fixture list, with games against Manchester City and Chelsea coming up for them, whereas Arsenal’s remaining games look the easiest on paper.

It would undoubtedly be a blow for Solskjaer not to deliver Champions League football, though in fairness few would have given him a chance anyway given the state of the side when he first took over in December.