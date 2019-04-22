Manchester City braced for transfer approach from PSG for star performer

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly the subject of interest from Paris Saint Germain, who are planning a summer swoop.

The Portuguese playmaker has arguably been City’s standout performer this season, contributing 12 goals and nine assists in over 40 appearances across all competitions.

Pep Guardiola relied on Kevin de Bruyne to inspire his side during their 2017-18 title-winning campaign, but the Belgian has suffered a string of injury issues this term, which has allowed Silva to take centre stage.

The 24-year-old has risen to the occasion admirably and it is not surprising that a number of top European clubs are now monitoring his situation closely, with the transfer window set to reopen in May.

According to Don Balon, City are bracing themselves for an approach from PSG for Silva, who are looking to bring in high-quality players to support Kylian Mbappe and Neymar next season.

Silva certainly fits that bill, capable of playing either as an orthodox centre midfielder or just behind the strikers, with his superb dribbling ability and eye for defence-splitting passes.

Don Balon states that Real Madrid are also interested in the City star, but they are unwilling to part with more than €70 million, which is unlikely to be enough in the current market.

Given Silva’s age and immense talent, it would probably take an astronomical fee for PSG to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium, particularly given City’s rise to prominence in recent years.

The Portugal international is part of one of the most exciting squads in European football and at the moment they are some way ahead of PSG in terms of being a major force, which is why Silva will surely opt to remain in Manchester.

Guardiola will be targeting a clean sweep of trophies once again in the 2019-20 campaign and Silva’s continued presence be vital to the team’s chances of success – making this particular deal a long shot for PSG to pull off later in the year.