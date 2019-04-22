Zidane requests Manchester United and Chelsea stars as top priority transfers

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly made Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea forward Eden Hazard his priority transfer targets for the summer.

The pair are up there with the finest players in the Premier League and could clearly make a good fit at the Bernabeu next season were they to come in in the summer.

Don Balon claims Zidane is keen on both players, which makes sense given the issues in the squad he’s inherited after returning as Real boss for a second spell this season.

The French tactician first left his post as Madrid manager at the end of last season, and since then the club has struggled badly due to the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo as well in the same summer.

Los Blancos failed to really replace the Portugal international, but Hazard could be ideal to play that role in their XI next season.

Pogba, meanwhile, has shown some of his best form for Man Utd this term and could be seen as an upgrade on the ageing Luka Modric and the off-form Toni Kroos in the middle of the park.

United will hope they don’t have to deal with the setback of selling one of their best players, while Chelsea aren’t in the strongest position to keep Hazard given his current contract is due to expire at the end of next season.