Paul Pogba snubs Manchester United fans after Everton embarrassment

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly snubbed the chance to go and apologise to the club’s fans after the embarrassing 4-0 defeat against Everton yesterday.

The France international had a poor game as the Red Devils were thrashed at Goodison Park, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seen going over to hold his hands up in apology at the travelling support at the end of the game.

Pogba, however, was nowhere to be seen, with the Metro reporting that he simply swapped shirts with Everton defender and fellow Frenchman Kurt Zouma before quickly heading off down the tunnel.

This is certainly not the kind of behaviour United fans will want to see from such an important player, with Pogba captaining the side on a few occasions this season and often singled out as a talented player who needs to show more leadership to really fulfil his potential at the club.

United take on Manchester City next and fans will be desperate to see a response for such a big game.