Tottenham suffer injury blow as key man facing two-week spell on sidelines

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that Moussa Sissoko will face two weeks out with a groin injury, making him a doubt against Ajax.

Spurs face the Dutch giants in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on April 30, although they have games against Brighton and West Ham prior to that as they continue to try and cement a place in the top four in the Premier League.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Harry Winks have all picked up knocks in recent weeks, while Heung-Min Son will miss the visit of Ajax due to suspension.

In turn, the last thing Pochettino needed was for another key absence, but he’s been handed exactly that as noted in the tweet below from PA Sport journalist Jonathan Veal.

The 29-year-old has been an important figure for Tottenham this season, making 39 appearances across all competitions, while contributing four assists.

However, after picking up the setback in the clash with Manchester City last week, it looks as though he could miss a crucial run of games for Spurs as they enter the business end of the campaign.

Pochettino has certainly done well to cope with other key absences, but after their defeat to City in their league outing at the weekend, they still sit in a precarious position in terms of the top-four battle and surely can’t afford to keep losing vital players.

With that in mind, losing Sissoko will be another unwanted blow for them, and it remains to be seen who will step in and deliver if the Frenchman is also forced to miss that all-important first encounter with Ajax at the end of the month.