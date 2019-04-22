Video: Jeff Hendrick stuns Chelsea with brilliant early strike to give Burnley lead

Chelsea looked dangerous in the early stages against Burnley, but it was the visitors who took the lead at Stamford Bridge through Jeff Hendrick.

The Blues looked in an ominous mood early on as they created some dangerous opportunities to suggest that Burnley had a long night ahead of them.

However, they were left stunned after Hendrick produced a brilliant volley to break the deadlock, as seen in the video below.

Unfortunately for the visitors though, they were only in front for a matter of minutes as N’Golo Kante dragged Chelsea level with a great finish of his own.

After seeing their rivals for a top-four finish in the Premier League drop points over the weekend, Chelsea certainly can’t afford to follow suit and so they will be delighted to have turned things around as Gonzalo Higuain scored a second almost immediately after that to put them ahead.

It didn't last long, but Hendrick fired Burnley ahead with a great strike at Stamford Bridge… Follow updates and in-game clips as @ChelseaFC host in-form @BurnleyOfficial at Stamford Bridge on Monday Night Football live on @SkySportsPL: https://t.co/yyKhZtn24J pic.twitter.com/Sx6OyANtm8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 22, 2019