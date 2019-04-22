Video: Kylian Mbappe scores superb hat-trick against Monaco as PSG celebrate title win in style

Paris Saint Germain secured a 3-1 win over AS Monaco on Sunday after being confirmed as Ligue 1 champions for the second successive year.

Thomas Tuchel’s side sealed the title before even kicking a ball at the weekend, as second-placed Lille dropped points away at Toulouse which ended their faint hopes of closing the huge gap at the top of the table.

PSG celebrated their title triumph in style at Parc des Princes against Monaco, with Mbappe scoring a superb hat-trick to seal a 3-1 win, the first of which he grabbed just 15 minutes into the match.

The World Cup winner picked up the ball just outside the centre-circle before playing a neat one-two with Moussa Diaby, as he sprinted into the box to finish an electrifying counter attack with aplomb.

Mbappe’s second came in a similar fashion, but this time it was Dani Alves turning provider, who found his colleague in the box before he sent a first-time finish into the net.

The 20-year-old striker then completed his treble shortly after half-time, after a beautiful, flowing PSG move which saw Alves once again tee him up the box and he made no mistake with an empty net at his mercy.

Check out Mbappe’s brilliant hat-trick below, via Twitter.

GOOOOOAL, Mbappe hatrick achieved. 30th goal of the season for the 20 year old BEAST. Verratti with a breaking pass to Alves who crosses to Mbappe. #PSGASM pic.twitter.com/9nu6huR2z6 — footballnews (@footynews34) April 21, 2019