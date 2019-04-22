Video: Martial lucky not to be punished after disgraceful dive during Man United’s defeat at Everton

Manchester United winger Anthony Martial’s desperate dive against Everton emphasised how far the team has fallen in recent weeks.

United succumbed to the sixth defeat in their last eight matches across all competitions at Goodison Park on Sunday, as the Toffees ran out 4-0 winners thanks to goals from Richarlison, Gilfy Sigurdsson, Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott.

Martial was one of the main underperformers for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, cutting a frustrated figure on the left-hand side and offering little going forward or in defence.

The Frenchman was lucky not to be punished after a disgraceful dive late in the game, as he threw himself to the ground theatrically when shoulder to shoulder with Seamus Coleman.

Check out the embarrassing moment below, via Twitter.