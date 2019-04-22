Menu

Video: Wild scenes of celebration in Thessaloniki as PAOK win first Greek title since 1985

PAOK Salonika won their first title in 34 years after a 5-0 thrashing of Levadiakos on Sunday and the celebrations were nothing short of incredible.

The Thessaloniki-based side are the first Greek Super League winners outside of Athens since 1988, moving eight points clear of second-placed Olympiakos with only one match of the 2018-19 campaign remaining.

PAOK will finish the season unbeaten if they avoid defeat in their final fixture against Giannina, but celebrations have already begun in the city after a historic title triumph.

Wilds scenes erupted in Toumba Stadium after the final whistle, complete with an awe-inspiring fireworks display and supporters partied long into the night on the streets of Thessaloniki, thoroughly enjoying one of the greatest moments in the club’s history.

Check out the amazing celebrations below, via Twitter.

