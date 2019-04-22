Video: Wild scenes of celebration in Thessaloniki as PAOK win first Greek title since 1985

PAOK Salonika won their first title in 34 years after a 5-0 thrashing of Levadiakos on Sunday and the celebrations were nothing short of incredible.

The Thessaloniki-based side are the first Greek Super League winners outside of Athens since 1988, moving eight points clear of second-placed Olympiakos with only one match of the 2018-19 campaign remaining.

PAOK will finish the season unbeaten if they avoid defeat in their final fixture against Giannina, but celebrations have already begun in the city after a historic title triumph.

Wilds scenes erupted in Toumba Stadium after the final whistle, complete with an awe-inspiring fireworks display and supporters partied long into the night on the streets of Thessaloniki, thoroughly enjoying one of the greatest moments in the club’s history.

When a football team is nearly a way of life, not say a religion, then space may demonstrate terrific capacities for gathering -literarily- concentrating people in unimaginable ways. 4 ??@PAOK_FC? Easter came a week earlier #PAOKCHAMPIONS #PAOKchampion2019 #THESSALONIKI pic.twitter.com/qPwAyuv7LL — Panagiotis G. Pavlos (@PGPavlos) April 22, 2019

Check out the amazing celebrations below, via Twitter.

PAOK have won the league and oh sweet bloody Christ.pic.twitter.com/LNUYv67qhu — FourFourTwo ?? (@FourFourTwo) April 21, 2019