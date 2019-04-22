Wanda Nara bursts into tears in interview discussing Mauro Icardi transfer situation and family feud

Wanda Nara, the wife and agent of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, got emotional as she discussed the player’s transfer situation ahead of the summer.

Icardi has not had the easiest season at the San Siro, finding himself out of the team more regularly despite long looking like one of the finest centre-forwards in Europe.

The Sun have suggested the Argentina international could be targeted by the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea this summer, and there seems little doubt he’s got the ability to make an impact in the Premier League.

Still, his partner Nara now seems to believe Icardi will be staying in Italy, as she struggled to hold back the tears in an interview with Canale 5, as reported by the Sun.

As well as Icardi’s future being in question, there has been a long-running family feud surrounding the player as well, with Nara getting emotional as she also commented on a row with his sister.

“He’s still scoring goals. He keeps moving forward because he is the strongest one in his family,” she said.

“He’s calmer now. He hugs all his team-mates because he has always had a great relationship with everyone.

“We will surely stay in Italy next year.”

On the family feud, she added: “I’m not a witch. We have always helped the family.

“Ivana came to my home a couple of months ago and we opened the doors to her and her boyfriend, who is also a footballer.

“Ivana isn’t sincere. Mauro is a great man, he doesn’t only help the family, but he also helps people we don’t know.”