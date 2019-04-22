What Kylian Mbappe said about his PSG future amid Real Madrid rumours

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has insisted that he plans on staying with the Ligue 1 champions beyond the summer despite talk of Real Madrid interest.

As noted by Goal.com, the French international has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu to be part of Zinedine Zidane’s rebuild in the Spanish capital.

After a disappointing campaign which looks set to end without a trophy, Real Madrid are widely expected to make big changes this summer to ensure that there isn’t a repeat next season.

However, Mbappe has ruled himself out of being part of that rebuild, as he has insisted that he’s happy with PSG and has no intention of moving on this summer.

“Yes, I am sure to stay — I am invested here in this project,” he told Canal+, as reported by the Metro.

“Good for Real Madrid that they have Zinedine Zidane – I will tune in to their matches as an admirer.”

The 20-year-old has scored 36 goals and provided 17 assists in 40 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants so far this season, while he also lifted the World Cup last summer to suggest that he could be capable of dominating for club and country for years to come.

Time will tell how long that lasts with PSG, but based on his comments above, it would seem as though he’s absolutely in no rush to leave and not even Zidane’s return at Real Madrid has swayed his thinking.

If that is indeed the case, it will be interesting to see who Madrid opt to sign this summer to bolster their attack, as there’s little doubt that they have failed to replace former talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Having managed just 59 goals in 33 league games so far this season, which is significantly down from previous years considering they have scored over 100 goals in three of the last four campaigns, attacking reinforcements are certainly needed.