Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows he’s a class act with six words of wisdom to nervous mascot next to him

Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed what a classy guy he is with six words of wisdom to a nervous kid who was mascot alongside him before a game.

The LA Galaxy and former Manchester United star had a little chat with his mascot, who admitted he was nervous ahead of walking out onto the pitch.

But Ibrahimovic told him ‘you have to enjoy the moment’, which seemed to help – after all, who can ignore advice from the great Zlatan?

Some think the Swedish veteran has too much of an ego and can be a bit showy, but classy little moments like this show that he’s got a good heart.

