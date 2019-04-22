Zlatan Ibrahimovic showed what a classy guy he is with six words of wisdom to a nervous kid who was mascot alongside him before a game.

The LA Galaxy and former Manchester United star had a little chat with his mascot, who admitted he was nervous ahead of walking out onto the pitch.

Zlatan inspiring this young kid with a little @Ibra_official wisdom: “You have to enjoy the moment. Enjoy.” pic.twitter.com/bZBEuAjXjN — Adam Serrano (@AdamSerrano) April 21, 2019

But Ibrahimovic told him ‘you have to enjoy the moment’, which seemed to help – after all, who can ignore advice from the great Zlatan?

Some think the Swedish veteran has too much of an ego and can be a bit showy, but classy little moments like this show that he’s got a good heart.