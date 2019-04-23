AC Milan transfer news: €125m-rated attacking duo eyed, €40m swap deal also touted

AC Milan are reportedly eyeing up options to bolster their attack this summer, with Malcom, Richarlison and Lorenzo Insigne being linked with a move to the San Siro.

The Rossoneri are currently in a battle to finish in the top four in Serie A this season, as they hope to end their wait to return to the Champions League.

Gennaro Gattuso and his men are certainly making hard work of it after dropping more points at the weekend at Parma, and so it remains to be seen if they can indeed hold onto fourth spot which will be vital to their success on and off the pitch.

With the revenue that participating in the competition generates, it could be crucial to their transfer plans this summer and based on the reports below, they seemingly have rather ambitious ones too.

As noted by Calciomercato, Everton forward Richarlison is being eyed as a potential signing to bolster their attack, with the Brazilian impressing for the Premier League outfit this season with 14 goals and two assists in 36 outings.

However, it’s certainly going to cost Milan if they do pursue him, as it’s suggested that he could demand a fee of around €75m.

That’s a hefty price-tag, and so it will raise question marks over whether or not Milan can afford a swoop for the 21-year-old.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also report that Barcelona ace Malcom is on their radar, but again, it won’t be cheap to sign the Brazilian as it’s suggested he could be valued at around €50m.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impression at the Nou Camp this season, as he’s been limited to just 19 appearances across all competitions.

However, with an over-reliance on Suso on the right flank coupled with the fact that Malcom could add a different dynamic to the Milan attack with his pace and direct running, it could be a sensible addition if a deal can be agreed.

That’s not all the attacking quality that Milan are considering though, as the same publication go on to note that the paper edition of Il Mattino have also paired them with a €40m swap deal involving Suso to prise Insigne away from Napoli.

The Spaniard has once again lost momentum as the campaign has gone on with just six goals and eight assists in 35 games, and so for a player with such an important role for the team, much more is expected and undoubtedly needed which could now raise doubts over his future.