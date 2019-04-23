Arsenal injury news: Duo ruled out vs Wolves, Unai Emery hoping for key boost

Arsenal face a tough trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night as they look to bounce back after slipping up against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Gunners fell to a 3-2 defeat at home against the Eagles, and that result leaves them in fifth place in the Premier League table, but just a point adrift of rivals Tottenham and Chelsea.

In turn, with just four games remaining this season, Unai Emery will know the importance of bouncing back quickly and getting back to winning ways, and they’ll try to do so at Molineux in midweek.

It won’t be easy given some of the results that Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have picked up at home this season, and so Emery will certainly be hopeful of receiving as much positive news on the injury front as possible.

However, according to the club’s official site, both Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez will miss out due to hamstring and groin problems, while Granit Xhaka will be assessed with an ongoing hip problem keeping him sidelined.

Particularly with their Europa League semi-final tie with Valencia to come next month too, Emery will be eager to get as close to a fully fit squad as possible for such a crucial run of games which will define Arsenal’s season.

Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck remain long-term absentees, but time will tell if Ramsey in particular can make an impact between now and the end of the campaign as he’ll hope to leave on a positive note and make his final appearance on his terms as he prepares to join Juventus this summer on a free transfer.

For now though, it would appear as though Arsenal will be hoping for one injury boost this week, and that’s Xhaka getting the green light from the medical staff to feature.