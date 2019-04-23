Ten Arsenal players could leave as Unai Emery eyes clear-out to boost transfer budget

As many as ten players could be on their way out of Arsenal this summer in a major clear-out by manager Unai Emery to add to his transfer budget.

The Gunners don’t have the kind of money to burn like most of their big six rivals, so it’s little surprise to learn they will need to raise cash themselves by finding buyers for a number of their flops this summer.

On top of that, some look likely to follow Aaron Ramsey in Petr Cech out at the end of their contracts, which could also be a boost for the club’s heavy wage bill.

According to the Daily Mail, Danny Welbeck is another who could leave on a free transfer, while the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi, Mohamed Elneny, Carl Jenkinson, Calum Chambers and David Ospina could be sold.

While not everyone would be happy to see Ozil leave the Emirates Stadium, the German has been less involved since Emery replaced Arsene Wenger, and perhaps hasn’t always looked the best fit for the Spaniard’s style of play.

Gooners will surely agree that all those other names need to be axed, however, with Emery inheriting so much deadwood from the disappointing end to the Wenger era.

The Mail note, however, that Arsenal have tried offloading Mustafi before and struggled to find a buyer, which is no surprise given his shambolic form for most of his time in north London.