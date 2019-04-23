Keep or sell? Verdict on every player in the Arsenal squad, with big decisions needed on Ozil and Iwobi

More than most clubs, a major revamp is surely needed at Arsenal this summer, with high numbers of ins and outs looking essential for Unai Emery to continue his progress with the team.

The Spanish tactician has inherited a difficult squad from his predecessor Arsene Wenger, and done alright so far, though fans will quickly be demanding much better.

Here’s our look through the current Gunners squad with our verdict on which players need to be kept, sold, loaned out, and so on…

Petr Cech – RETIRING

Well that makes that decision easier. Well past his best now, Petr Cech would have been an obvious SELL if he weren’t already hanging up his gloves at the end of this season.

Hector Bellerin – KEEP

A bit too injury prone and not progressing as many will have hoped, but there’s no doubt Hector Bellerin must be kept at the club for now.

Mohamed Elneny – SELL

Never really looked cut out for this level, Mohamed Elneny is surely going to be one of the names on the transfer list this summer.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos – KEEP

Sokratis Papastathopoulos made a bit of a wobbly start but has proven a fine signing for Arsenal this season, a definite one to keep.

Laurent Koscielny – KEEP

He’s ageing, but he’s still one of Arsenal’s best players. Laurent Koscielny may not play as much next season, but undoubtedly needs to be kept around for at least a little while longer.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – SELL

A disappointing flop, Henrikh Mkhitaryan just hasn’t delivered the goods since his move from Manchester United last season. While the Armenian seemed an ideal signing for Arsenal’s style of play, it’s probably now time to give up on him and get those wages off the bill.

Aaron Ramsey – LEAVING

Sad, but true, Aaron Ramsey has bizarrely been allowed to leave and has already agreed a transfer to Juventus when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette – KEEP

Somewhat surprisingly, reports from football.london earlier this season suggested Arsenal could be open to selling Alexandre Lacazette if the right offer comes along, with Emery not keen on playing two up front together too often. This would be a terrible idea, with the Frenchman an emphatic KEEP for us.

Mesut Ozil – KEEP

It’s been suggested by the Mail and others that Mesut Ozil could be one Arsenal player on his way out this summer, and that would make sense after a difficult season of playing a lot less under Emery.

However, we’re firmly of the belief that a club in a transitional period like Arsenal need world class creative players like Ozil. The German has often looked missed in games he hasn’t played in, and is just the kind of no.10 players like Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will benefit from having behind them.