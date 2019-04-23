Keep or sell? Verdict on every player in the Chelsea squad, with ten who should be on the transfer list

It was another bad night for Chelsea as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Burnley, missing out on a chance to punish the bad weekends of their top four rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Blues could be in for a very difficult summer if they miss out on qualification for the Champions League, with some big names perhaps likely to leave if that happens, while recruiting replacements will be that bit harder.

On top of that, Chelsea might even be facing a transfer ban, though while there’s still a chance of it being delayed with an appeal, we take a look at the players CFC just need to be selling in the next transfer window.

Here’s our verdict on every player in Sarri’s squad and whether the club should be keeping or selling this summer…

Kepa Arrizabalaga – KEEP

It’s not been the most convincing first season from the Chelsea goalkeeper, but Kepa is young and can improve, having shown some glimpses of real potential.

Antonio Rudiger – KEEP

Not the best centre-back in the world by any means, but a solid and reliable performer who genuinely seems to care.

Marcos Alonso – SELL

Chelsea fans will want to see the back of this guy. It’s been a poor season from Marcos Alonso, who doesn’t look worth keeping around.

Jorginho – SELL

This might be rash, but Jorginho has been a real flop in his first season in the Premier League, and while Sarri may have been able to build his Napoli team around him, these tactics don’t like working here. With the Italy international gone, N’Golo Kante can return to his natural deep-lying role and talented young players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu can get more of a look-in next season.

Danny Drinkwater – SELL

Barely seen at Chelsea since he joined. A bizarre signing that has unsurprisingly not worked out. Time to sell, if anyone will buy him.

N’Golo Kante – KEEP

One of the best in the world in his position and a hugely important part of this Chelsea squad. N’Golo Kante must be kept on, and hopefully given more playing time in defensive midfield next season.