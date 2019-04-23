Disgraced ex-Man City star Adam Johnson fears paedo conviction will prevent him from returning to football as a coach or agent

Former Manchester City midfielder Adam Johnson is worried that his paedo conviction could hamper his chances of landing a role in coaching or as an agent.

The 31-year-old had hoped to return to the game after a three-year stint behind bars for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl, but he now fears his career could be over – as per The Sun.

The public are firmly against his return to English football and the potential backlash from supporters would be too great for any club to consider giving him another chance at the top level.

The Sun reports that Johnson is keen on pursuing a coaching career as a back-up option, but he is now panicking that his conviction will prevent him from returning to football in any capacity.

The one-time England international has even considered cutting his teeth as an agent, but the very real prospect of a future away from the sport is now beginning to dawn on him.

According to The Sun, a source close to Johnson stated: “Adam had his heart set on returning to football. He was so proud to make it to the top of the game and represent his country.

“He has fallen a long way and thought there was a chance he could at least try to climb the football ladder again.

“But the public reaction to his conviction has not escaped him, and he has come to terms with the fact that his actions have cost him his career for good.

“The next best thing was becoming a football coach, so he could at least have a foothold in the game which made his fame and fortune.

“But his nearest and dearest have pointed out to him that he will struggle to be allowed anywhere near under-age kids.

“As a convicted paedo it’s impossible.

“Only now have the enormity of his wrongdoing hit home. It might be he becomes a football agent, but he will always carry the stigma of what he did to that teenage girl.”

Life back on the outside has been far from plain sailing for Johnson since his release from prison earlier in the year, with reports emerging last week that his parent’s home was vandalised with paedo slurs – as per The Sun.

The disgraced ex-City and Sunderland star is currently on parole and living under curfew, having been released three years early.

Johnson is only allowed to see his daughter subject to specific conditions and he cannot apply to be removed from the sex offenders register for 15 years.