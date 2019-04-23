Real Madrid offer €85m for transfer of Premier League star after convincing him to join

Real Madrid are reportedly offering €85million for the transfer of Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen ahead of the summer.

The Denmark international has been one of the Premier League’s best attacking midfielders for much of his Spurs career, and he makes sense as a target to strengthen this struggling Madrid outfit.

It’s not been the best season for Real after the departures of manager Zinedine Zidane and star player Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, though Zidane has since returned as manager.

Eriksen, meanwhile, is nearing the final year of his Tottenham contract so could be a realistic option for Los Blancos, with Don Balon claiming they’ve convinced him to make the move to the Bernabeu.

All that remains is for the two clubs to agree on a fee for the 27-year-old, though it remains to be seen if €85m will be enough for notoriously tough negotiators Spurs.

Still, the north London outfit do have an unfortunate record of selling their star players to Madrid, with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale among those in recent times to swap the UK capital for Spain.

Tottenham can perhaps now justifiably feel their situation has changed, however, with Mauricio Pochettino turning them into genuine Champions League contenders this season and consistently getting them to be among the main title contenders in the Premier League.