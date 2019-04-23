Four Barcelona players at risk of summer axe, including €20m-rated misfit

Barcelona are on course for a highly successful season this year as they remain in the hunt for a treble with the La Liga title, Champions League and Copa del Rey still up for grabs.

Coach Ernesto Valverde will hope to build on their domestic domination from last year, but they’ll face a tough semi-final tie against Liverpool if they are to advance to the final of Europe’s premier competition.

Nevertheless, they’ve continued to enjoy success with a trusted and experienced group of players, with many fringe players arguably looking at exits in order to secure regular playing time.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are already planning ahead of the summer and will look offload players currently out on loan to both create space in the squad for new arrivals and to raise funds to sign any potential targets.

It’s noted that Marc Cucurella, Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez and Sergi Palencia could all be on their way out, while Arda Turan and Douglas Pereira are two other names touted as possibly leaving the club in the future too.

It’s worth noting that all the names mentioned have struggled to establish themselves at the Nou Camp and have already moved on elsewhere on loan to try and land a more prominent role.

In some instances it has worked as Cucurella and Gomes have impressed for Eibar and Everton respectively, although things haven’t gone so well for Suarez at Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are seemingly open to offloading all the names mentioned above, with Gomes perhaps bringing in the biggest financial boost as it’s suggested that he could go for around €20m.

The 25-year-old made 78 appearances in two years at Barcelona, but having struggled to really impress and with fierce competition for places in midfield only set to get worse for him with the arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax this summer, a permanent exit would appear to be the smart decision for all concerned.