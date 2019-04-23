Gary Neville names six Man Utd players who must do more for Solskjaer

Former Man Utd ace Gary Neville has specifically named six players who he believes have fallen well below the standards that they’re capable of in recent weeks.

The Red Devils enjoyed a stunning start to life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he was appointed on a interim basis in December, as they reignited their top-four hopes in the Premier League and advanced in the Champions League and FA Cup.

However, a run of six defeats in their last eight games across all competitions has seen them drop out of the hunt for silverware and they remain on the outside looking in as far as the top four goes.

In turn, there appears to be a great deal of work left for Solskjaer to do between now and the end of the season to ensure that they’re back at Europe’s top table next season, but also in terms of building for the long-term and making changes to his squad.

Neville has insisted that he has been let down by six star players in recent weeks, and it’s hard to disagree with him as none of them have played to their usual high standards which has undoubtedly influenced the poor run of results.

“They can be the best in their position but all of them at this moment in time are well below the standard,” he told Sky Sports. “Alexis Sanchez, I don’t know what’s happened to him. Marcus, this last couple of weeks has been nowhere near it.

“Romelu Lukaku doesn’t turn up in big games. That’s been levelled at him for years but he’s not turning up in big games for Manchester United.

“Paul Pogba looks like he is back to the Paul Pogba who was playing under Jose Mourinho, even though he was outstanding in the first three months.

“Martial has just come back from injury but he’s in that ambling sort of mood again.

“De Gea looks nothing like himself. He looks distracted. You have got contract talks going on with five, six or seven players which is obviously distracting at this moment in time.”

It remains to be seen whether or not the six players named above can turn it around again in the coming weeks and prove that they are going to be fundamental figures for United under Solskjaer in the years to come.

If they fail to do so, the Norwegian tactician may have some difficult decisions to make this summer in getting the right group of players together to ensure that he can enjoy the type of success that he experienced as a player as a manager too.

He’ll either have to trust these players to produce, or consider the option of axing some of them to raise funds to bring his own players in and stamp his mark on the squad.