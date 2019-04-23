How AC Milan could line up vs Lazio: Big change from Gattuso, injury boost touted

AC Milan face Lazio in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi final tie on Wednesday night, with the two sides locked at 0-0 after the first meeting.

Both Italian giants are currently battling for a top four finish in Serie A, and that will undoubtedly remain the priority as they look to secure a return to the Champions League.

However, winning silverware is also important, and it remains to be seen what coach Gennaro Gattuso changes as Milan are currently in a dire run of form.

The Rossoneri have won just one of their last six games, which incidentally came against Lazio in Serie A, and that in turn has left them vulnerable to giving up fourth place in the league standings.

In turn, they’ll be hoping to secure a morale boosting win in midweek, ahead of their crunch showdown with Torino at the weekend.

According to MilanNews.it, Gattuso is being tipped to make a huge change in what could be seen as a major gamble at this stage of the season by switching formation to a flexible 3-5-2 which could also switch into a 3-4-3.

The Italian tactician has heavily favoured a 4-3-3 since he took charge, and given what’s at stake, it could be considered a mistake to now tinker with it.

However, given how poor they have been in recent weeks, perhaps a change like this is needed for Milan to rediscover their best form at a crucial time in the campaign.

It’s also suggested in the report that Gattuso could be ready to hand Mattia Caldara a starting place in his XI as the summer recruit has been dogged by injuries since arriving from Juventus.

He could start in the heart of the back three with Mateo Musacchio and Alessio Romagnoli either side of him, with Davide Calabria and Diego Laxalt playing the wing-back roles.

Franck Kessie, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Suso could be deployed in midfield with Samu Castillejo offering support to frontman Krzysztof Piatek.

Time will tell if the switch pays off, but Milan need positive results in the coming weeks and so Gattuso will be desperately hoping that any such change has the desired impact.

Probable Milan XI: Milan (3-5-2): Reina; Musacchio, Caldara, Romagnoli; Calabria, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo.