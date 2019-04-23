Menu

(Photo) Hudson-Odoi drops hint over Chelsea future following injury for Blues against Burnley

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi dropped something of a hint over his future in a tweet last night after he had to go off injured against Burnley.

It looks like a bad one for the young England international, who suggested in his tweet that his season is over after this knock.

However, on a more positive note, as Hudson-Odoi posted this image and tweeted about his injury, he subtly suggested that he’d now be working hard to get back in action for Chelsea next season.

MORE: Arsenal and Chelsea should pursue transfer as £60m star threatening to quit Man City

This follows plenty of speculation linking the 18-year-old with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with Kicker linking him with Liverpool, Sport Bild linking him with Bayern Munich, and the Daily Star claiming he’s a target for Manchester United.

Chelsea fans would hate to lose this popular home-grown player, with Hudson-Odoi looking one of the most exciting talents in the country after this fine breakthrough campaign.

They’ll be hoping this tweet is something of a hint that this won’t be the last they see of him in a Chelsea shirt.

