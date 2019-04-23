Manchester United and Real Madrid told to pay £136million for one of the players of the season

Manchester United and Real Madrid face paying huge money for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho.

The England wonderkid has been one of the best attacking players in Europe this season, being one of the few in the big five leagues to contribute double figures in both goals and assists.

Sancho’s fine form has recently seen the Independent link him with a £100m+ move to Old Trafford this summer, which makes sense as he’d surely be a significant upgrade on Alexis Sanchez.

The only players to reach double figures for goals + assists in Europe's big five leagues this season: Lionel Messi (33G, 13A)

Eden Hazard (16G, 12A)

Nicolas Pepe (19G, 11A)

Pablo Sarabia (11G, 11A)

Dries Mertens (11G, 10A)

JADON SANCHO (11G, 13A) Special talent! ? pic.twitter.com/ikf7OTu7jL — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 22, 2019

However, Don Balon report that MUFC could face competition from Real Madrid for the 19-year-old’s signature, and that Dortmund also want as much as £136m for him.

The Spanish outlet claim Real see Sancho as a decent alternative to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe – another member of this hugely exciting generation of young players.

It remains to be seen who might be in the stronger position to afford such an expensive signing, but one imagines Sancho himself could well be tempted by a return to the Premier League after failing to make it at Manchester City earlier in his career.

Then again, given his success after gambling with a move abroad to Germany a couple of years ago, perhaps he’d also fancy conquering Spain next?

Either way, it would not be at all surprising if Sancho ended up being one of the most exciting and expensive movers in the next transfer window.