Jurgen Klopp eager for Liverpool to launch transfer bid for £36m Ligue 1 star

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar this summer, having been impressed with his displays throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

The 20-year-old has been a standout performer for Lyon in France and in the Champions League this season, contributing seven goals and four assists in over 40 appearances across all competitions.

He was particularly brilliant against Manchester City in the group stages of Europe’s elite competition, starring in a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium and a thrilling 2-2 draw at Lyon’s Olympic stadium.

According to Metro Sport, Pep Guardiola described Aouar as ‘incredible’ following their encounters and it looks as though Klopp is also a keen admirer of the youngster.

French publication Le10 Sport states that the German boss is eager for Liverpool to launch a transfer bid for Aouar this summer, but Lyon are reluctant to lose one of their most prized assets.

As per Transfermarkt, the Ligue 1 star is currently valued at around £36 million, with his price likely to skyrocket in the coming years as he matures and develops his all-around game further.

Liverpool are currently chasing their first league crown in 29 years, tussling with City at the top of the Premier League table in one of the most intriguing title races in the history of the competition.

Win or lose, the Reds will need to bring in reinforcements against this summer to maintain their recent progress and increase their chances of silverware in the coming years.

Aouar would be an excellent addition to Klopp’s set up, with his superb dribbling ability and passing range, combined with a penchant for breaking up play in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman certainly seems ready for the next step forward in his career and he could thrive at Anfield next season if he decides to leave Ligue 1, but at the moment it is unclear whether or not Liverpool will submit an official bid.