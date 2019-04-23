Liverpool ready to sell forgotten man to Atletico Madrid in £34m transfer

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell Marko Grujic to Atletico Madrid this summer if they receive a transfer fee of around £34million.

The 23-year-old has become something of a forgotten man at Liverpool, despite initially looking like a bright prospect when he first joined the club.

Since then, Grujic has spent a lot of time out on loan, though his form with Hertha Berlin this season seems to have caught Atletico’s attention.

According to ESPN, the Spanish giants are interested in the Serbia international, and LFC will let him go for a reasonable fee of £34m.

The report notes that Atletico could be preparing to lose key midfield player Rodri to Manchester City, so would need a replacement for next season.

Grujic could be worth a gamble for Diego Simeone’s side, though it could perhaps also serve as a useful warning for Liverpool to perhaps think again about the player’s role in the first-team.

With the former Red Star Belgrade youngster doing so well in the Bundesliga and attracting interest from another top club, the Reds could perhaps do well to find a place for him in their plans next season.