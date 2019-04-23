Liverpool have been handed a huge boost as Manchester City will now reportedly be without in-form star Kevin De Bruyne as injury seems set to rule him out of the title run-in.

The Belgium international has been an instrumental part of City’s recent success, but a hamstring tear is now expected to see him miss the club’s final four Premier League games of the season.

He could, however, just about make it back in time for City’s FA Cup final clash against Watford, according to the Sun.

City are currently two points behind league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand, though that comes in the form of a tough away game at rivals Manchester United this Wednesday night.

Without De Bruyne, one imagines the title race could now really swing in Liverpool’s favour, with Pep Guardiola’s side just not quite the same without one of their best creative players.

The 27-year-old has already endured a frustrating season fitness-wise, having played just 14 Premier League games.

The Sun now claim the injury he picked up against Tottenham is enough to keep him out for two weeks before he can return to full training.