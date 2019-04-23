What Solskjaer said when asked if he’s really the right man for the Manchester United job

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may only have been permanent Manchester United manager for six games, but he’s already facing questions over his future at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian tactician made a superb start to life at Old Trafford when he replaced Jose Mourinho in December in an initial interim role.

Solskjaer did so well that he landed himself the Man Utd job full time, but since then he’s won just two out of six games with the club, which has seen his side thrashed 4-0 by Everton and knocked out of the Champions League in a weak showing against Barcelona.

United took a big gamble by picking the 46-year-old over some bigger and more experienced names, but Solskjaer insisted he felt he was the right man for the job when quizzed about it in his press conference this afternoon.

OGS on if he is right man for job "I'd like to say yes but it's not down to me to say that. I'm confident in my team&myself& that I'll be ready to take this challenge on. When you go through bad results, you've got to be confident enough to say: this is the way we're going do it" — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) April 23, 2019

Solskjaer will face a huge test of his credentials in MUFC’s next game as they take on rivals Manchester City tomorrow night at Old Trafford, with a top four spot still up for grabs, as well as the chance to majorly dent City’s title hopes.