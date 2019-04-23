Solskjaer explains why Man City is best possible fixture for Man United after Everton humiliation

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why coming up against Manchester City next could be the ideal fixture for his players.

The Norwegian tactician saw his side battered 4-0 by Everton at the weekend in a shock result, with a response badly needed from United in their next game.

Unfortunately, that won’t be easy as the Red Devils come up against reigning champions City, who will be desperate for a result to keep them on course to retain their title – an even bigger priority for them after being knocked out of the Champions League last week.

Solskjaer, however, seems to be relishing the game, as he spoke in his press conference about why this could be ideal for his players.

Despite being critical of some of his squad after the Everton game, the 46-year-old insisted there is Man Utd DNA in a lot of these players, so coming up against City in this all-important derby clash could be perfect for a response.

Ole: "Now is not the time to make wholesale changes. Only City and Liverpool have got more points than us in 18 games. There is #MUFC DNA in a lot of these players. City is the best game we could ask for now." — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) April 23, 2019

‘Now is not the time to make wholesale changes,’ Solskjaer said, as quoted by Kris Voakes in the tweet above.

‘Only City and Liverpool have got more points than us in 18 games. There is (Man United) DNA in a lot of these players. City is the best game we could ask for now.’