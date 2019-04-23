Man United mood as bad as under Mourinho as Solskjaer holds crisis talks after Everton thrashing

The mood in the Manchester United squad has reportedly sunk to as low as it was under Jose Mourinho after a dreadful run of recent form.

The Red Devils were thrashed 4-0 by Everton at the weekend, making it six defeats in the club’s last eight games now after such an initially bright start by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician seemed to improve both results and morale when he came in as interim manager, though his fortunes have turned since landing the job permanently.

And according to the Daily Mail, that initial optimism has been decimated by the club’s dip in form, with sources suggesting the mood is now no better than it was during those dark days under Mourinho.

This report also details how Solskjaer has held crisis talks after the thrashing at Goodison Park, with United players given a dressing down after the game and back at their Carrington training base on Monday.

The Mail also claim Solskjaer has been quick to try and discuss summer recruitment with Man Utd after this embarrassing result, so it could be that a major clear-out is needed to improve things at Old Trafford next season.

Still, many MUFC fans may now be wondering if their club jumped the gun a little by hiring the relatively inexperienced Solskjaer despite that post-Mourinho bump up in form.